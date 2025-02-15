FA charges Everton, Liverpool, and Slot after derby chaos

[ Source: BBC Sport ]

Everton, Liverpool, and Arne Slot have been charged by the Football Association following the disorderly events at the conclusion of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The charges stem from the failure of the clubs to ensure their players refrained from “improper and/or provocative behavior” after the match ended.

Liverpool’s head coach, Arne Slot, faces allegations of acting “in an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive language and/or conduct” towards referee Michael Oliver and one of his assistants, an incident that resulted in Slot receiving a red card.

Article continues after advertisement

The clubs, along with Slot and assistant coach Hulshoff, have until Wednesday, 19 February, to respond to the charges.