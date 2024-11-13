Extra promises 2024 Futsal IDC will be exciting and fun

A celebration of football, futsal and fun is the promise by sponsors of the 2024 Extra Futsal IDC Tournament.

Beginning today and ending on November 16 at the Vodafone Arena, Suva, Extra Supermarket says this year’s competition promises to be an exciting and competitive showcase of Fiji’s best football talent.

Extra Supermarket says it remains committed to supporting the growth of football and futsal in Fiji, fostering talent and community spirit across the nation.

[Extra Supermarket spokesperson Lailanie Burnes]

Extra Supermarket spokesperson Lailanie Burnes says the Extra Supermarket IDC is an annual event that brings together fans, players, and families to celebrate Fiji’s love for the beautiful game.

She says this year’s tournament promises not just thrilling football action, but also an engaging fan experience like never before, where fans will have the opportunity to visit the Extra Supermarket Activation Zone, where there will be a variety of activities for all ages.

Visitors can enjoy taste testing of some of Extra Supermarket’ finest products, participate in a kicking competition with exciting prizes, and enjoy all of the fun & entertainment.

“Extra Supermarket is thrilled to continue its support for Fijian football,” Burnes said.

“The IDC is not just a tournament; it’s a celebration of our country’s sporting talent and passion for football.

“We’ve offered a fun, interactive experience this year that bring fans closer to the action, while also offering fantastic prizes and entertainment throughout the tournament.”

The Extra Supermarket Activation Zone will be located at the entrance of Vodafone Arena, offering something for everyone. Alongside the exciting football matches, visitors can look forward to live entertainment, prize giveaways, and much more throughout the event.