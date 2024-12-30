Exciting year ahead for weightlifting Fiji

Taniela Rainibogi

With the right support, Fiji Weightlifting head coach Henry Elder believes his young team of lifters can do great things in the coming year.

Elder’s team has been stamping their mark in the local and international area through athletes like Taniela Rainibogi who have just recently competed at the World Championships.

The side had their first trials for the Pacific Mini Games last weekend, and Elder is looking forward to what 2025 holds for his team.

He adds that they will need all the support they can get next year, as they have a handful of important tournaments.

“We got quite a busy year next year, and hopefully we can get the support of the government who has always been supporting us. We have a very busy schedule next year; the athletes have been working right throughout this holiday period.”

The team will have their first competition of 2025 in Samoa in February.