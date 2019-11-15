Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|
Full Coverage

Sports

Exciting season ahead for drag racing

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 10:02 am
The Fiji Motorsports Association anticipates an exciting 2021 season with plans in the pipeline for women and new drivers. [File Photo]

The Fiji Motorsports Association anticipates an exciting 2021 season with plans in the pipeline for women and new drivers.

With the 2020 season ending on a high note and female participation hitting a record turnout, executives are looking at ways to boost participation.

Fiji Car Club Vice-President Sandeep Prakash says at the moment they are focusing on assessing their cars but programs are already in place for its existing and new members.

Article continues after advertisement

Prakash says one of their key focus is the development of women’s drag race.

“That is something our executives are always pushing for. The executives have given leeway for ladies entry fees so every time they participate FOC, which means they do not pay for their race. So this is one of the encouragements and we are excited to continue with this program of giving ladies free of charge to come down and race for us.”

Prakash says they also have a program currently running for women to test their skills in a confined area.

The 2021 drag racing calendar will be released early January.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.