Exciting season ahead for drag racing

The Fiji Motorsports Association anticipates an exciting 2021 season with plans in the pipeline for women and new drivers.

With the 2020 season ending on a high note and female participation hitting a record turnout, executives are looking at ways to boost participation.

Fiji Car Club Vice-President Sandeep Prakash says at the moment they are focusing on assessing their cars but programs are already in place for its existing and new members.

Prakash says one of their key focus is the development of women’s drag race.

“That is something our executives are always pushing for. The executives have given leeway for ladies entry fees so every time they participate FOC, which means they do not pay for their race. So this is one of the encouragements and we are excited to continue with this program of giving ladies free of charge to come down and race for us.”

Prakash says they also have a program currently running for women to test their skills in a confined area.

The 2021 drag racing calendar will be released early January.