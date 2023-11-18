Fiji likely to bid for 2031 games

Fiji is expected to formally express its interest in hosting the 2031 Pacific Games next Sunday.

The Pacific Games Council will hold its General Assembly in Honiara next weekend.

Pacific Games Council chief executive Andrew Minogue says one of the agenda items at the Assembly is the expression of interest for countries that wish to host the 2031 Games.

“Member Pacific Games Associations who want to host those Games will have a five-minute opportunity to raise their hand, circulate the letter, and say a few words on the fact they intend to bid, the bid process will then unfold in the next 12 months”.

Bidding countries will know later next year whether they’ll have the green light to host the 2031 Games.

Fiji last hosted the Pacific Games in Suva in 2003.

Meanwhile, the next games in 2027 will be held in Tahiti, while the 2025 Mini Games will be in Palau.

Bidding has also started for the 2029 Mini Games.

