Duplantis, McLaughlin-Levrone win World Athlete of the Year titles

Source: Reuters

Sweden’s pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis and American 400 metres World champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone were named World Athletes of the Year on Sunday.

Duplantis, along with retaining his gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, continued his dominance of the event, breaking his own world record another four times and was undefeated in 16 competitions.

The 26-year-old also won a fifth consecutive Diamond League title.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.