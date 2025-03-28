Ducia dedicates medal to late dad

Joshua Ducia

After finishing first in the senior boys 200-meter final in the Suva Zone One Athletics competition, Joshua Ducia of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School dedicated his win to his late father.

Ducia clocked a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200m finals and wished his father, who passed away in 2018, was here to see him win.

He also thanked his coach, Banuve Tabakaucoro, known by many as the King of the Pacific, for his guidance.

He also dedicated his gold medal to his mother, who he says is his biggest supporter.

“I want to dedicate this medal to my father, who passed away in 2018, I wish he was here to see me win. I also want to thank my mother for always being there for me, This win is for the two of them.”

Looking to the Fiji Finals, he is aware that the competition will be tough, but he is adamant about giving his best.

