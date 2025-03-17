Drua Women focus on improvements ahead of Western Force

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua Women are shifting their focus to key areas of improvement as they prepare for their next match against the Western Force.

Following their dramatic last-minute win over the Brumbies on Saturday, the team is determined to refine their game and address their weaknesses.

Halfback Setaita Railumu emphasized the importance of learning from their performance and staying united as a team.

“We will review our performance and work on our weaknesses as we prepare for the Western Force. To our fans and supporters, do not give up—just keep having faith in us as we push through.”

With momentum on their side, the Drua will look to build on their strengths and deliver another strong performance in their upcoming fixture.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women will take on the Western Force in Perth this Sunday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

