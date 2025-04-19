Drua to try and recapture last year’s magic

Drua head coach Glen Jackson

The last time the Fijian Drua hosted the Waratahs in Fiji, it was a thriller, a 39-36 win at Churchill Park, Lautoka, in March last year from a Kemu Valetini golden point drop goal.

Now, the stage is set for another high-stakes encounter as the two sides meet again at the same venue this afternoon.

Drua head coach Glen Jackson says the team is fired up for the clash and eager to put on a show for fans.

“I know our boys are super excited to play the Waratahs. So with the season that’s gone, this is a big game for us.”

He added that while the team has faced pressure throughout the season, the focus this weekend is on playing with freedom and passion.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka today for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





