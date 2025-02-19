Drua look to upset Hurricanes as both teams seek revival

[ FilePhoto ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be looking to shake up the Hurricanes on their home turf as they chase their first win of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season this weekend.

The Drua have struggled in recent times, losing seven of their last ten Super Rugby Pacific matches, including their last two in a row.

Their away form has been particularly concerning, as they have scored five points or fewer in each of their last two games on the road.

However, the Drua showed strength in attack, crossing the gain line on 69% of their carries in contact, the second-highest rate in the competition.

In contrast, the Hurricanes had the lowest gain line success at just 55%.

One key battle to watch will be at the breakdown.

The Hurricanes led all teams in Round 1 of this season by completing 71% of their rucks within three seconds, while the Drua ranked last in this category with just 41%.

For the Drua, flyhalf Caleb Muntz could be a key figure in shaping the game.

He made more kicks from within his own 22-meter zone than any other player in Round 1, highlighting his tactical approach.

However, he did not kick once from outside his own 22, which could influence the Drua’s attacking strategy.

The two sides have met three times before in the competition, with the Hurricanes winning two of those encounters, including a commanding 38-15 victory in their most recent clash.

The only previous match between these teams in New Zealand saw the Hurricanes record a dominant 67-5 win, their second-biggest home victory in the competition’s history.

However, only three of the seven try scorers from that game Asafo Aumua, Isaia Walker-Leawere and Billy Proctor are part of the Hurricanes’ 2025 squad.

The Hurricanes enter the match on the back of two consecutive defeats, including a 25-33 loss to the Crusaders in their 2025 season opener.

They will be eager to avoid a third straight defeat, something they haven’t experienced since a three-game losing streak in 2022.

Despite their recent form, the Hurricanes boast an impressive record at McLean Park in Napier, winning their last six Super Rugby Pacific matches at the venue.

They have averaged 51 points per game in their last five matches there, including a dominant 43-6 win over the Western Force in their most recent outing at the ground.

Individually, Du’Plessis Kirifi will be a player to watch for the Hurricanes, as he made three offloads in Round 1, the most by any forward in the competition.

No Hurricanes forward has surpassed that mark in a single game since Ardie Savea’s four offloads in 2022.

Hooker Jacob Devery has also been in fine form, scoring three tries in his last three starts, though he went tryless in his only previous outing against the Drua.

With both teams eager to get back to winning ways, this clash promises to be an intriguing contest as the Hurricanes look to maintain their dominance at home while the Drua seek an upset on New Zealand soil.

The Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35pm this Saturday in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

