Dream finish for the dream team

Ratu Kadavulevu School are Deans champions once again, the “Dream Team” living up to their name with a crushing 53–15 win over Nasinu Secondary in today’s U18 final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Thirty-seven years since their last Deans final showdown with Nasinu, and seven years since they last lifted the title, RKS delivered a ruthless display that left no doubt about their supremacy.

Nasinu raised early hopes when Eroni Seru dived over in the 4th minute, but from then on it was all Lodoni.

Article continues after advertisement

Jone Kunaqio and Pio Romanu’s double turned the tide, before Tevita Rokosuka’s strike gave RKS a commanding 22–8 halftime lead.

The second spell was one-way traffic with tries from Suliano Savenaca, Lemeki Ravukivuki, Asaeli Bulai and Apimeleki Vikila sealing a powerful performance with back to back tries.

Even a brave consolation effort from Soko Nawaqatabu couldn’t stop RKS from marching to glory.

With the Deans crown back in Lodoni, the title stays in Tailevu for the second straight year after QVS’s triumph last season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.