Djokovic powers to 100th Australian Open win in straight sets

Novak Djokovic delivered a serving clinic at Melbourne Park, powering to his 100th Australian Open win with a ruthless straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

The world number four barely put a foot wrong, dropping just five points on serve in a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win that lasted just over two hours.

Djokovic, chasing a historic standalone 25th Grand Slam singles title, won an astonishing 93 percent of points on his first serve and produced eight holds to love. He lost just one service point in each of the second and third sets, underlining his total control.

The 10-time Australian Open champion fittingly sealed the match with his 14th ace of the night.

While former doubles great Mark Woodforde labelled the performance “supreme” and “exceptional”, Djokovic remained measured.

“I served very well. I can’t complain about anything,”

With a few days to recover before his next match, the Serb says he will focus on preparing his body for the challenges ahead.

