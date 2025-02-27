Divisional comp to give athletes ample time to prepare

Athletes looking to gain qualifications for the Fiji Finals will now have two chances to qualify, as they can do so at the divisional competitions as well.

Zones has always been the usual qualification platform for the Fiji Finals, but this time around, divisional competitions will serve the same purpose.

According to Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati, zones and divisional competitions are important to build high-performance athletes.

These divisional competitions will consist of various zones, which will give ample time to athletes to better prepare for the Fiji Finals.

“And sometimes, these smaller schools, they tend to start off their training late. So to give them another chance, what we do is after the zone we still have these qualifiers, which will be held divisional wise.”

Unlike the zone competitions, athletes and school outside different divisions are eligible to compete.

He adds that these divisional competitions will give athletes ample time to prepare for the Fiji Finals.

The Fiji Finals will be held from April 24th to the 26th which is a week before the end of this school term.

