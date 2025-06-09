Devo Babas calls out to fans for support

Source: KVT Sports

The Devo Babas rugby team is reaching out to fans and supporters as they begin fundraising efforts for the upcoming Vuda 7s Tournament, scheduled to take place in Australia this October.

Team manager Isoa Natui confirmed the recent launch of their “Saqamoli Drive,” aimed at raising the necessary funds to send the team to the tournament.

The team is open to any form of support as they work toward making the trip a reality.

“It’s not an easy thing to travel from here to Australia, you know we have to prepare funds for where we have to go and stay and all those things. That is why we’re putting up our Saqamoli Drive, to all our diehard fans for Devo Babas, we seek your assistance.”

The Vuda 7s is recognized as one of the most prestigious tournaments on their calendar, held annually in celebration of Fiji’s Independence Day.

The competition regularly attracts top-tier teams, creating an intense and highly competitive environment.

The Devo Babas have been training consistently over the past few months in preparation and expect equally strong performances from rival teams.

The three-day tournament will be held in Sydney from October 14th to 16th.

