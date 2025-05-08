Dembele fit for Arsenal clash as PSG eye Champions League final

[ Source: Reuters ]

Good news for Paris St Germain! Ousmane Dembele, who scored the winning goal last week, is healthy and will play in today’s important Champions League game against Arsenal.

PSG hopes their strong teamwork will help them reach the final.

This season, they’ve been winning more because they play well together, not just because of individual star players. In the past, they haven’t always shown this kind of teamwork in big European games.

Article continues after advertisement

PSG has only reached the Champions League final once before, losing to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Arsenal’s only final was in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona in Paris.

The team that wins today will play Inter Milan in the final on May 31 in Munich.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.