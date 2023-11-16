Defense was Fiji 7s downfall last week

One of the training sessions of the Fiji 7s team [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji 7s head coach is disappointed with the results obtained in the Oceania 7s Championship that was held over the weekend in Brisbane Australia.

Ben Gollings was particularly not happy with the way the team played in the men’s international final against New Zealand, going down 24-17.

The Joseva Talacolo-led side had earlier won against the Kiwis in the pool games but fell short in their second encounter.

Gollings says that the team has been working hard on their defense but was let down by lapses in concentration.

“Two areas, really. One was when we put ourselves in a strong position. We’ve got to be ruthless in finishing off a game. In that second game against New Zealand, we put ourselves in a strong position and then had a few moments where we’re not quite focused where we need to be and we just allow opposition back at us very easily, which is disappointing when you’ve done a lot of the hard work”

Despite the result, Gollings is particularly proud of how the new players blended in well with the rest of the squad throughout the tournament.

He says that the Oceania 7s was a good exposure for the team as they gear up for the 2023-2024 HSBC Sevens series, which kicks off in Dubai on December 2nd.