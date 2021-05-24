Deadline for NSO’s tomorrow

National Sporting Bodies have until tomorrow to submit their return to play protocols to the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Sporting bodies who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to host any tournaments.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they’ve made some changes to the framework which was launched two weeks ago, and they’ve advised the NSO’s.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey adds they want all submissions in as they work towards ensuring that some sporting activities start by October 4th.

“Every sporting body is upgrading and updating their safe sports Fiji certification. So they have to be certified before they can commence again and that certification we are ready to give. They have to have the final documents by Friday of this week.”

Mazey adds they’ve received a few more submissions over the last two days, with many expected to be received by today.