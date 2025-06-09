Dau's brace secures top spot for Fiji

Captain Maikah Dau delivered a match-winning performance, scoring both goals to secure a 2-0 win for Fiji over Papua New Guinea.

The win sealed the top spot in Group A of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2025 at Lawson Tama Stadium.

Dau led the way for the Junior Bula Boys, scoring his second direct free-kick goal of the tournament in the 26th minute.

He curled the ball around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The match became a tense affair in the second half, with both teams fighting for control.

With Papua New Guinea pushing forward in search of an equalizer, they left themselves vulnerable on the counter-attack.

Fiji capitalized on this in the 83rd minute when substitute Zafir Ali was brought down in the box.

Dau stepped up to the spot and calmly scored the penalty.

This is the second time in three tournaments that Fiji has gone through the group stage unbeaten.

The team now advances to the semi-finals on Wednesday, where they will face the runners-up from Group B.

