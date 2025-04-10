Daunabou expecting tough competition

[File Photo]

Triple N Zone delegate Joe Daunabou is expecting an exciting atmosphere when the two-day competition kick starts today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Looking back to last year’s competition, Daunabou says schools like Sila Central have been giving other giant schools like Adi Cakobau School a run for their money, and he is expecting the same this year.

There will be more than 1000 athletes from 18 schools will be out compet-ing for top honors.

“There’ll be high intensity of competition this year because last two years we’ve seen Nakasi and Lelean battling it out in the boy’s divi-sion. And for the girls, it’s always been ACS, and we have also seen Sila Central coming up.”

He is also calling out to all spectators, supporters and old scholars to come out in numbers and show their support for the athletes.

The Triple N Zone Athletics competition will conclude on Friday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

