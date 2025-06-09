Dauloloma targets regional and international titles with strong backing

Fiji’s heavyweight boxing champion Semi Dauloloma has set his sights on conquering regional and international titles after securing a major sponsorship deal with Allied Motors.

The Leweniwaqa Memorial title holder, who already boasts the Fiji Heavyweight crown, says the timely partnership will give him the platform to prepare with more resources, improve his training environment and chase bigger goals.

“With Allied Motors behind me, I know I can take my boxing to the international stage and take my career up a notch.”

Dauloloma, who overcame a challenging start to his career, has steadily climbed the local ranks and now believes he is ready to test himself against tougher opponents in the Pacific and beyond.

He says he is determined to sharpen his skills and carry Fiji’s boxing reputation further onto the world stage.

