Sports

Dan Carter's new book caps off legendary career

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 6:15 am
Source:TVNZ

All Blacks great Dan Carter’s new book will hit New Zealand bookstores today.

Speaking to One News, he promised readers that his latest book, Dan Carter 1598, is different from his first autobiography published in 2015.

Carter’s stats read like no other with 12 years, 112 tests, and 1598 test points at an average of more than 14 a game.

When the final whistle blew on his career in 2015 he exited as New Zealand rugby’s best point scorer and greatest number 10.

It’s a record that could stand for some time – there’s no current player within 500 points of him.

The All Blacks legend wants to take readers behind the numbers by writing another autobiography detailing some of the most memorable moments of his career.

