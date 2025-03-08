Cyclone threat looms over Reds’ return

Head Coach of Queensland Reds Women, Andrew Fraser

Queensland Reds may have secured a hard-fought 22-19 victory over the Fijian Drua, but their biggest challenge now is getting home.

With cyclones impacting Brisbane, the team faces uncertainty over their travel plans, adding another hurdle after a bruising encounter in Lautoka.

Despite the chaotic weather situation, head coach Andrew Fraser remained focused on his squad’s performance and the tough road ahead.

“Fingers crossed we can fly home tomorrow or earlier in the week and get ourselves together. Fraser said post-match. “We take on the Waratahs next week at Ballymore, so while we’ll enjoy today’s win, our eyes are forward to that challenge.”

Fraser also acknowledged the Drua’s fierce second-half fightback, admitting the Reds were “lucky to hold on” as the Fijians pushed them to the limit in front of a passionate home crowd.

