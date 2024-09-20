Travis Head smashes highest ODI score

[Source: ABC]

Travis Head has looked every inch the world’s best white-ball batter as he guided an ailing Australian team to a seven-wicket stroll in the first ODI against England with a dazzling, record-breaking century at Trent Bridge.

The irrepressible left-hander blitzed his way to an unbeaten 154 overnight, the highest innings ever made by an Aussie batter in an ODI in England, as the depleted visitors made light of the illness and injuries in their camp to race to 3 for 317, reaching their target with six overs remaining.

The 30-year-old World Cup final hero Head, continuing a patch that has become ever more purple over the past 18 months, was aided by the return of a masterful old stager, Marnus Labuschagne accompanying him in an unbroken match-winning partnership of 148.

Article continues after advertisement

Head went on to smite 20 fours and five sixes off 129 balls, with England looking demoralized as early as the 30th over when Head reached three figures off 92 deliveries.

Labuschagne enjoyed a uniquely splendid all-round game, taking 3 for 39, as well as four catches, before his half-century.

It all proved an unlikely cakewalk for Mitch Marsh’s world champions, considering the skipper had to rely on his part-time spinners, headed by Labuschagne, to help world-class tweaker Adam Zampa, on his 100th ODI appearance, bowl out the hosts for a marginally sub-par total of 315 off 49.4 overs.

This was a spirited Aussie fightback after ODI debutant pacer Ben Dwarshuis, himself only included because key strike bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were both unwell, could only bowl four overs before picking up an apparent shoulder injury.

England, who batted first after stand-in captain Harry Brook won the toss, had eyed a massive score once opener Ben Duckett lashed 95 and Will Jacks 62 on a Trent Bridge belter.

But Australia took the last eight wickets for 102 as Marsh, making a bewildering number of bowling changes, squeezed the best out of his happy band of occasional spinners.

Labuschagne couldn’t have looked more ecstatic, making two key caught-and-bowled interventions to get rid of Duckett and Brook (39 off 31) just when they were in full flow.

Head also grabbed the last two wickets in successive deliveries — a fact he was gleeful to point out in his player-of-the-match presentation — while Matt Short earlier got the dangerous Jamie Smith for 23.

Zampa, after England’s top order went after him initially, inevitably discovered his innings-wrecking mojo, ending with 3 for 49, including the key breakthrough of Jacks, caught at cover by a leaping Steve Smith.

The visiting slow bowlers contributed 30.4 of the 49.4 overs, finishing with combined figures of 9 for 190. Never before had Australia’s spinners taken nine wickets in a one-day international.

Archer, in his first ODI in 18 months, had a terrific duel with Head, who he beat all ends up before the Aussie later pulled him for six. It promises to be a key contest over the next four ODIs.

Smith, who got his usual pantomime boos, also hooked Archer for a top-edged six — one of three he struck — in their first clash since their infamous 2019 Ashes battle.