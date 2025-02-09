Three newbies for Fiji women’s cricket, Amoe returns

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji has named its team for the inaugural Four Nations Tournament T20 Series in New Caledonia with three new players making the squad.

The three debutantes are Akosita Levaci, Jasvil Rokoro and Elena Laini.

While the three will be looking forward to their first outing, Kiera Amoe returns to the national side after four years.

The squad of 14 will be led by Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga.

National development manager, Joeli Mateyawa will coach the team.

Hosted by Cricket France, the tournament will feature Fiji, France, Samoa and Vanuatu, and will be played from 10 to 14 March at the NDU Central, Noumea.



