Teams ready for inaugural T-40 clash

Cricket Fiji and the Suva Cricket Association, in collaboration with Sports World, are set to host the eagerly awaited finals of the inaugural T-40 Super League 2023 this Saturday.

This tournament marks a significant milestone, bringing a format that has been absent for some time.

The strategic partnership with Sports World promises to contribute to the growth and regularity of this exciting cricket competition.

The teams that have secured their spots in the finals for this week are Army and Police, who will square off in the Cup final, while Wardens and BSP will compete for the plate final.

The clash between Army and Police promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, serving as valuable preparation for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl match later this month.

The Police squad is led by the experienced campaigner, Jone Wesele, while the Army will be under the leadership of Peni Kotoisuva.

The finals will take place at the Bidesi Cricket pitch, with the Plate final commencing at 7.30am followed by the highly anticipated Cup final at 12.30pm this Saturday.