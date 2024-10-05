Sri Lanka rebuilding to win 2026 T20 World Cup: Shanaka

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka [Source: Reuters]

Sri Lanka are building a robust all-round Twenty20 side with a rich blend of youngsters and experienced players as they dream of winning the 2026 World Cup on home soil, former white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka has said.

Shanaka, who led Sri Lanka to victory in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup, was replaced as captain by Wanindu Hasaranga in December following the team’s poor showing in the last three white-ball World Cups.

Hasaranga could not guide Sri Lanka beyond the group stage in this year’s T20 World Cup as the island nation, who won the title in 2014, failed to reach the semi-finals for the fourth successive time.

Ahead of the 2026 edition which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, however, Shanaka expressed optimism.

Having played more than half of his T20 matches batting at number six since his debut in 2015, Shanaka is hoping to move higher up the order.

The 33-year-old captained the Harare Bolts in the ZimAfroT10 and featured in the league’s team of the season having finished among the top run-scorers.

Shanaka said captain Dhananjaya de Silva and coach Sanath Jayasuriya deserve credit for improving the test team in a short period of time.