Plans to revive cricket in Tarukua, Cicia, Lau

The province of Lau is known for the sport of cricket but not all villages have a team.

One such village is Tarukua in the island of Cicia and it has been years since they last played competitive cricket.

However, there are now plans to revive the sport as two other villages on the island, Mabula and Natokalau are very active in cricket.

Tarukua village Youth Leader Nacagilevu Naceva says Moce’s win over Suva in the Association Cup challenge in Suva last week at Albert Park has really motivated them.

Naceva adds his grandfather and father’s generation played cricket because they had more space in the village back then.

However, he says there are more houses in the village now which is one of the reasons they are not playing.

“We have the passion to play cricket, sometimes we go and play at the school for fun but we have this feeling of wanting to play competitively again like our forefathers did”.

Naceva says last year a Police team from Suva played cricket on the island before donating some sports gear.