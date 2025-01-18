Nausori Majidez defend Suva Women’s Cricket league title

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Nausori Majidez successfully defended their title in the final round of the Suva Women’s 2024/25 T20 League, remaining undefeated for the second consecutive year.

Black Ducks finished second, with Sarafui Sinas taking third place.

Key performances included Sarafui Sinas’ 43-run win over Veiyasana Stars, led by Marica Ratuki’s 46 runs and Arieta’s 3 wickets for 15 runs.

Black Ducks secured a 38-run victory against Northland Blaze, with Ana Gonerara contributing 27 runs and a wicket.

Nausori Majidez dominated Veiyasana Stars, chasing down 93 runs with 10 wickets in hand, thanks to Silivia Kijiana’s unbeaten 65 runs.

The league will conclude with a final showdown next Saturday at Denarau Oval, Nadi, featuring the Suva winners and runners-up facing their Nadi counterparts.