Kohli hundred in vain as South Africa secure four-wicket win

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Virat Kohli’s second successive hundred was not enough as South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram’s ton, chased down a target of 359 to clinch a four-wicket win and level their one-day international (ODI) series 1-1 in Raipur on Wednesday.

Markram (110) scored his fourth ODI hundred, forming crucial partnerships with captain Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke, before Dewald Brevis scored a swift fifty as South Africa pulled off their third biggest successful run chase in ODI history.

India, put to bat after losing their 20th ODI toss in a row, lost openers Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) within 10 overs. Kohli, whose century helped India win the first ODI on Sunday, focused on rotating strikes with Ruturaj Gaikwad, guiding India to 158-2 in 25 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

The duo added 97 runs in the next 10 overs as Gaikwad reached his maiden ODI hundred in 77 balls, hitting two sixes and 12 fours along the way.

Gaikwad (105) tried to pull Marco Jansen’s (2-63) offcutter only to get caught in deep fine leg, ending the 195-run partnership for the third wicket. But Kohli, along with captain KL Rahul, continued the flow of runs.

Kohli’s record-extending 53rd ODI hundred came up in 90 balls, with the help of two sixes and seven fours, before he fell to Lungi Ngidi at 102.

Rahul (66) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (24) unbeaten 69-run partnership helped India post 358-5.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.