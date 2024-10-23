India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery

[Source: Reuters]

India’s Mohammed Shami is now pain free following heel surgery earlier this year and the pace bowler said he will look to get a couple of domestic matches under his belt to improve his sharpness ahead of the tour of Australia beginning next month.

Shami has not played for the national team since the 50-overs World Cup final against Australia last year.

He had almost returned to full fitness before being ruled out of the ongoing three-test series against New Zealand due to a separate knee injury.

Article continues after advertisement

India will hope to have Shami back in their ranks as they head to Australia for five tests next month and the 34-year-old was bowling during practice on the final day of their first test against New Zealand on Sunday.

India’s tour of Australia begins in Perth on Nov. 22.