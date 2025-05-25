India pick Gill over Bumrah as test captain before England tour

[Source: Reuters]

India named Shubman Gill as their new test captain on Saturday, picking the top-order batter over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their five-test series in England beginning on June 20.

India were forced into a transition after Gill’s predecessor in the role, Rohit Sharma, quit the format earlier this month with batting stalwart Virat Kohli following suit.

Bumrah, 31, has been Rohit’s deputy and captained India in two tests in Australia last season but chief selector Ajit Agarkar said they could not risk burdening the pace ace with leadership.

India will begin a new World Test Championship cycle under the 25-year-old Gill, who has impressed as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Agarkar said he hoped the captaincy would inspire Gill, an all-format international, to grow even better.

Bumrah was unlikely to play all five tests in England, Agarkar said, while fellow seamer Mohammed Shami had been left out following a late injury setback.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been named Gill’s deputy in the test squad, while Kuldeep Yadav is the lone specialist spinner.

Sai Sudharsan will hope to make his test debut in England while fellow batsman Karun Nair is in line to play his first test since 2017.

