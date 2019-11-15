India legend retires after 16-year international career

India legend and World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from cricket after more than a decade playing the sport.

Dhoni, 39, led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who made his India debut in 2004, scored 10,773 one-day international runs – the 11th highest tally in history – in 350 games.

He also played 90 Tests and 98 T20s.