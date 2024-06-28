India beat England to reach T20 World Cup final

[Source: Hindustan Times]

India beat defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup to book their place in the final against South Africa.

Put into bat in the rain-hit match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, 2007 champions India posted 171 for seven with skipper Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) scoring bulk of the runs on a slow track.

England were all out for 103 in the 17th over, never really recovering from a top-order collapse and surrendering to India’s spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three wickets apiece.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa hammered Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach the final in Bridgetown, Barbados.