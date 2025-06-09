India and Pakistan drawn in same group at 2026 T20 World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in a politically-charged Twenty20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said as it announced the draw on Wednesday.

The 20-team tournament will be played across eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka — between February 7 and March 8, the ICC said in a statement.

The March 8 final is scheduled for the western Indian city of Ahmedabad but would be moved to Colombo if Pakistan reach it.

A military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May overshadowed the subsequent Asia Cup in which India refused to accept the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi who is Pakistan’s interior minister.

The teams in the tournament have been divided into five groups of four with the top two advancing to the Super Eight phase. The top four in that will qualify for the semi-finals.

Defending champions India will begin their Group A campaign against the U.S. in Mumbai on February 7.

