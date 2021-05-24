Fight-back spirit critical for England cricket

England’s David Malan says their second-innings fight back in the first Ashes Test was vitally important.

He says this shows they have what it takes to compete in the series.

Australia dismissed England for 147 in the first innings and then amassed 425 but Malan and Joe Root led the tourists to 220-2 to finish day three 58 behind in Brisbane.

Malan says what they did was fantastic but the job is not done yet.

England is gunning to score a big 100 which will potentially change the game.

[Source: BBC Sport]