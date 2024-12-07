England take lead of 533 in Wellington after Atkinson hat-trick

[Source: Reuters]

Gus Atkinson took a hat-trick as England coasted towards a dominant victory in the second test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, reaching 378 for five at the close of play on day two with an imposing lead of 533.

Most of the England batters thrived at Basin Reserve with Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett, who put on 187 for the second wicket, both falling in the 90s and first-innings centurion Harry Brook bagging a half century before departing for 55.

Ollie Pope exited for 10 in the last hour and captain Ben Stokes, who had decided against a declaration, came in to post a quickfire 35 alongside Joe Root, who gathered his 100th career half-century on his way to an unbeaten 73 at stumps.

Atkinson (4-31) and Brydon Carse (4-46) earlier lit up the morning with some fine seam bowling to dismiss New Zealand for 125 and put England, who won the first test by eight wickets, on course for a first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008.

The hosts started the day on 86-5 in reply to England’s 280 and Carse quickly deepened their plight by sending back Tom Blundell for 16 and nighwatchman Will O’Rourke for a duck in one over.

Atkinson took over from the other end to mop up the tail in three deliveries, first removing Nathan Smith for 14 from an unfortunate inside edge.

Matt Henry reared up to a fizzing bouncer and diverted it to Duckett at gully for a golden duck on the next delivery before Tim Southee was trapped plum in front.