England better 'man for man' than Australia, says defiant Root

[Source: Reuters]

Joe Root has attempted to rally England with fighting words ahead of their World Cup clash against Australia, calling his team a better outfit “man for man” despite being last in the standings.

Jos Buttler’s England have only a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals and a loss to their Ashes rivals will end their title defence.

Australia, meanwhile, sit third and are in ominous form after four consecutive wins.

Root said England, however, should be top of the table with the quality in their squad, and the players were “all very frustrated that wasn’t the case.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins struggled to stifle laughter when asked about England’s campaign following the champions’ fourth defeat to Sri Lanka, saying it was “sad to see”.

Root said England would probably be laughing, too, if positions were reversed.

Root’s form has mirrored his team’s fortunes, with scores of 0, 3, 2 and 11 in his last four innings.

He said he felt “really good in (his) game”, while blaming a mix of poor luck and a tough lbw call for some of his dismissals.