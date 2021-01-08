Cricket Fiji start 2021 on a high

Cricket Fiji kick-started 2021 with its T20 Suva Club competition yesterday.

A total of four teams were part competition held at Albert Park in Suva.

Fiji Cricket Chief Executive Alex Konrote says this is just the beginning of what is expected to be a busy season for cricket in the country.

Though Cricket Fiji is behind schedule in terms of competition, Konrote is optimistic that everything will fall into place once the season progresses.

“We are happy to be starting our competition again, continuing from last year so we are catching up on the games. We are a few games behind, not all the teams are playing today some of the teams are still out on the island and will be coming back next week.”

Next on the Cricket Fiji calendar is its national club championship.