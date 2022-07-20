Cricket Fiji names final squad

With less than a month to prepare for the ICC East Asia Pacific World Cup qualifiers in Vanuatu, Cricket Fiji has a lot to catch up on.

The 14-man squad, led by Jone Wesele and Noa Acawei, was announced yesterday, which has a mix of young and senior players.

The team started its preparation for the week-long tournament today at Albert Park in Suva.

Head Coach, Joeli Mateyawa says they’re looking for a win in order to advance to the next round of competition.

“Our aim by today is that we are looking forward to qualifying in the competition in Vanuatu. So that we uplift our division grade in the ICC.”

The tournament will be held from September 9th to the 15th in Vanuatu.

Fiji Team ICC World Cup Qualifier

1. Jone Wesele (C)

2. Noa Acawei (VC)

3. Metuise Beitaki

4. Sekove Ravoka

5. Soko Waqavakatoga

6. Peni Volavola

7. Josaia Baleicikobia

8. Makutu Seru

9. Delaimakutu Soqoiwasa

10. Sesiceni Delai

11. Sosi Weleilakeba

12. Petero Cabebula

13. Siteri Tabu

14. Samu Draunivudi

Reserves

1. Cama Buadromo

2. Kitione Tavo

3. Vilikesa Driu