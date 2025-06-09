Cowboys defensive end Kneeland dead at 24

[Source: Reuters]

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died at the age of 24, the team and the league said, in what local police said they are investigating as a possible suicide.

Kneeland’s body was located in the early hours on Thursday, according to the Frisco Police Department. Kneeland was in his second season in the NFL.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the Cowboys said in a statement posted to the team’s website.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Tributes poured in from around the league for Kneeland, who had scored his first career touchdown three days earlier when he ran in a recovered blocked punt in prime time on Monday Night Football.

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field,” his agent Jonathan Perzley said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

In a statement, the Frisco Police Department said it had responded to assist with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit.

“After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway,” the police statement said.

“Initial reports indicated that a male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland of Plano, TX fled the scene on foot.”

Police said Kneeland was later located deceased, having died from what appeared to be suicide.

