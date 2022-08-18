Volavola claims gold for Ba Methodist School

Alefina Volavola

Alefina Volavola pulled through in the last 100m of the 1500m event to claim gold for Ba Methodist School in the intermediate grade.

She came through in the last lap forcing Vanua Levu lass Kuini Valebuliti of Nabala Secondary School to settle for silver.

Rusila Tabuyawa of Naitsiri Secondary who won bronze tried to catch up in the last 70m but didn’t have enough momentum to take past the first two athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally