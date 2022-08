Ofa takes 200m title to Sugar City

A surprising finish in the senior girls 200 meters event as Ofa Lagonilakeba came from behind to grab the gold medal for Natabua High School.

Mahatma Ghandi’s favourite Kesaia Boletakanakadavu settled for second although taking a commanding lead in the first 100metres.

In third place is Tokasa Gukirewa of Saint Joseph Secondary School.

In the boys event, Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Setoki Turuva bagged gold.

In second place is Dreketi High School’s Ayush Kumar winning silver and coming in as favourite Viliame Rawairua settled for bronze.

Natabua High School’s Albert Tuiwakawa who was leading the race stumbled and fell just a few meters from the finish line.

