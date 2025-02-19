Coach Nanovo confident in Rakuro

[File Photo: Ratu Rakuro]

Even though local boxer Ratu Rakuro hasn’t stepped inside ring in almost seven months, his coach Osea Nanovu believes he is ready make his return to the boxing arena.

Rakuro will be fighting Masitogi Rokotuva in the Cruiserweight contest bout at the Blue Water Boxing Promotions on Saturday.

Nanovu has been training Rakuro for the past six weeks, and while he will be fighting a much younger and explosive opponent, he believes he has what it takes to secure a win.

They have been focusing on speed and strength throughout their training session, and is anticipating a tough battle this weekend.

“Rakuro is an experienced boxer, he’s got 20 fights under his shoulder and I know he will do well in this fight. We don’t want to disrespect Masitogi, but we knew Rakoru is a skillful boxer.”

Nanovu says Rakuro has been longing to step in the right for a long time now, and this weekend, he will be out to prove himself once again.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday.

