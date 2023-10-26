Climate at forefront of athletes’ village

Cutting carbon emissions by an impressive 50 percent, promoting biodiversity, utilizing river transportation, and harnessing geothermal energy are just some of the incredible features of the Paris Olympics games village.

The Paris Olympics, set to be hosted in France, will take the global stage from July to August next year.

FBC Sports embarked on a tour of the athletes’ village today, unveiling a stunning environment with a strong focus on environmental protection.

Marion Le Paul, the Deputy Director of Construction, emphasizes that Paris is determined to set a precedent for the world in terms of sustainable hosting.

“So when we start thinking of the Olympic village and all of the Olympic infrastructure, we started thinking of the environment issue and the climate issue. So we ask all the company to do their best.”

Paris is proudly following in the footsteps of its successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup final, concluding this Sunday.

The pace of construction in the athletes’ village is nothing short of remarkable, with plans to complete the works by December.

According to Le Paul, this marks the fastest completion of such a project compared to previous games.

“With the team, we are very happy and very proud because we do in six years which we do in 20 years.”

But that’s not all; the athletes’ village will also boast an astonishing 9000 trees on-site, and the estimated cost of this environmentally-conscious project is expected to reach two billion Euros.

The village spans across a sprawling 52 hectares of land.