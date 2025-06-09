Clean sheet objective achieved, says Dau

Nasinu FC representative and national Under-16 captain Maikah Dau delivered a masterful performance, scoring a stellar double and earning the Player of the Match award as Fiji advanced to the OFC U16 Championship semifinals.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Dau says he was proud to score for his country, but he credited his teammates for their hard work and support throughout the game.

He says that the team had a clear objective to keep a clean sheet, a goal they achieved through strong defending and a disciplined performance.

“We did really well with our defending. we came in with a theme for us to defend really well, for us to keep a clean sheet and we did that, so I just want to thank the boys for their hard work today.”

Looking ahead, Coach Sunil Kumar says the team will now shift its focus to the semifinals.

He adds they will first assess any player injuries before analyzing video of their opponents and adjusting their game style accordingly.

The team will face the runner-up from Group B in the semifinals on Wednesday.

