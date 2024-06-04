Cikamatana books ticket to Paris Olympics

Eileen Cikamatana [Source: Reuters]

Fiji born Australian weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana has booked her ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Cikamatana was selected in the Australian Olympic Team for Paris at the Victorian Weightlifting Stadium in Melbourne on the weekend.

The 24-year-old is a reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Oceania record holder and bronze medallist at the 2024 World Cup event in Thailand.

In 2021, she made the decision to represent Australia but it was too late to qualify for the Tokyo Games but she will now get her chance to become an Australian Olympian after being named in the 81kg class for Paris.

The Taviya villager from Ovalau had offers to represent other countries but elected to go to Australia and work under the guidance of Paul Coffa and his wife Lilly who is an international weightlifting judge.

The Olympic Games in France will be held from July 26 to August 11.