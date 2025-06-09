Chiefs players expected to join camp after Singapore 7s

[Source: File]

Players from Coral Coast Sevens champions Yaro Chiefs are set to join the Fiji 7s national extended squad after the Singapore Sevens, as selectors continue to widen the talent pool ahead of the final leg of the World Sevens Series.

The Chiefs’ dominant run to the Coral Coast title has earned several of their players national attention, with the post-Singapore window identified as the next intake phase for the squad.

Fiji 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau confirmed that standout performers from the tournament will be brought into the system to be assessed at the highest level.

“Yeah, definitely. There are a few of our boys on the Yaro side. I think the two props played really well, and the captain was outstanding; he led the team very well.”

Kolinisau explained that the extended squad will allow coaches to closely evaluate players who impressed on the domestic stage.

“After this leg, we’re going to get more boys into the squad, get them into the system, and see if they’ve got what it takes to fight for a spot in the team for the final leg.”

The move further highlights the Coral Coast Sevens as a key talent-identification platform, with Yaro Chiefs’ championship success now translating into national opportunities for their players.

