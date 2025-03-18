Chess student earns Sportswoman of the Year nomination

[Photo Credit: Fiji Sports Award/ Facebook]

17-year-old student from Suva Grammar School Makayla Sukhu, has been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year Award at the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards in the field of chess.

While chess may not always command the same widespread attention as some other sports in Fiji, Sukhu’s accomplishments have been noteworthy.

At the 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, she earned the title of Woman’s Candidate Master (WCM).

This achievement, under the auspices of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), represents a significant milestone.

Sukhu’s performance included victories over opponents from Jamaica, the Netherlands, Mauritius, and Cameroon, securing an international title for Fiji.

Her success at such a young age could be seen as an example of how dedication and skill can lead to achievements on the international stage, even in sports that may not traditionally be considered mainstream in the region.

