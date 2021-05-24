Home

Changes for Pacific Mini Games preparations

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:15 pm
[File Photo]

Nine sports have confirmed they’ll be part of Team Fiji for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas next year.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held a month before the Commonwealth Games and FASANOC has revised their plans for both meets as they’ll happen one after the other.

The new dates for the Pacific Mini Games will be from the 17th to the 25th of June next year.

Confirmed sports for Team Fiji at the Mini Games are Athletics, Badminton, Baseball for both men and women, Golf, Para Athletics, Tennis, Triathlon, Va’a and Weightlifting.

At the moment Team Fiji is hoping they’ll have Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Lawn Bowls, Netball, Rugby 7s (Men & Women), Para Athletics, Para Table Tennis, Squash,

Swimming, Table Tennis, Triathlon and Weightlifting for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from 28th July to 8th August, 2022.

