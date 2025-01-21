Chandra confident in his side

Fiji Men’s Darts captain Nickeel Chandra believes his side has what it takes to reach the playoffs of the South Pacific Darts Championship which started in Suva today.

Fiji played against Vanuatu in the first session from 11am to 4pm, and will be taking on Kiribati in the second session from 5pm to 10pm.

Looking at the performance of other teams, Chandra is expecting tougher competition later into the week as the championship progresses.

Team Fiji to the championship to the tournament includes four overseas-based players.

“The atmosphere for this tournament this year is tough, we have Cook Islands the defending champions, they’re a tough team, also Tonga coming along the way. We’re playing Vanuatu now leading 2-1, but otherwise that’s a good match. But I’m confident with the boys and go Fiji go.”

Chandra adds that he is happy with their performance in the first day of the tournament, but believes they can do better.

Fiji defeated Vanuatu in their Men’s Triples 7- 4 while the women’s side went down 3-8 to Niue.

The championship will continue until Friday, and fans can catch the final day of competition on FBC Two.